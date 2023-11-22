Season of giving back begins at Northwest Tallahassee Salvation Army; see how you can get involved

The Salvation Army begins their season of giving with their Thanksgiving community meal.

Volunteers share why it's important for them to give back this year.

Watch the video to find out how you can get involved to support your community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Salvation Army is embracing the season of giving.

"It’s not giving charity; it’s giving my heart and soul. Oh, sure, that makes me smile," said Kristina Holmes-Mohr, a long-standing volunteer with the Salvation Army. The season begins with a hot Thanksgiving meal. It doesn’t stop there. She will be giving back to the community all the way up until Christmas by ringing bells to collect donations across the city.

"People are so generous. Tallahassee is such a giving community. It’s an honor," said Holmes-Mohr.

Brittany Christie, with the Salvation Army, hopes that giving will continue this year. She said it’s money that will go towards their services.

"Aid our programs and our initiatives so it’s a direct impact that stays right here in the community in Wakulla, Gadsden and Leon counties," said Christie.

Volunteer Jada Stevenson is asking you to get involved. For her, volunteering is doing much more than giving back. It’s helping her heal.

"I’ve had a big loss like this past year where I lost my dad and my best friend right behind each other," said Stevenson.

She wants to be that community for someone else. Kristina said that’s what volunteering is all about.

"Every volunteer will tell you we get much, much more back than we give," said Holmes-Mohr.

The Salvation Army is still looking for more volunteers as we head into the Christmas season for their Angel Tree and Red Kettle Bell ringer initiatives. You can contact Brittany Christie at The Salvation Army at 850-222-0304 to sign up and follow their Facebook page for updates.

