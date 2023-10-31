One family providing Halloween entertainment for Northwest Tallahassee

Kimberly Douglas is bringing back her trunk or treat at Emerald Ridge Loop.

It's happening on Tuesday, October 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Watch the video below to find out how you can be a part of her celebrations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One community in my neighborhood is getting particularly spooky for the day ahead.

The Halloween fun is all thanks to Kimberly Douglas. I would say she's the definition of Halloween, but she likes to go by something else...

"I would call myself the Emerald Ridge entertainment guru," said Douglas.

And she looks the part too! Douglas said the trunk or treat started during Covid.

"It's grown more and more and more, last year we had over 100 kids," said Douglas.

And this year she wants more people to come and celebrate one of her favorite holidays.

"Because you have an excuse to eat candy, and your parents don't say no," said Douglas.

And what makes this trunk or treat so special?

"Festive, energetic, everyone's happy, a lot of handmade costumes," said Douglas.

The event will be held at Emerald Ridge Loop on Halloween from 5to 7 in the evening.

Bring as much candy as you'd like and your best costumes, for a night in our neighborhood you won't want to miss.