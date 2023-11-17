Northwest Tallahassee school toy drive will give back to community; find out how it's inspiring kids

Brownsville Preparatory Institute is collecting donations for their 3rd annual toy drive; that's taking place December 16.

Nearly 50 percent of children in ZIP code 32304 are living below the poverty level

Watch the video to find out why these toys are going right back to Frenchtown and how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One Frenchtown school is using their toy drive to teach one of the most important life lessons. Brownsville Preparatory Institute children are collecting donations for their third annual toy drive.

Parent Syreeta Long said it's an opportunity for parents to demonstrate good practices.

"We care about our community, and we want to give back to those in need. It's a great thing to teach our young children," said Long.

Natalie Logan, another parent, agreed Christmas can be a stressful time for parents, especially she said when kids are looking through catalogs in the mail.

"It's all about I want, I want, I want. I find that's so important to let her know, everyone during this time of year, may not have the things you have," said Logan.

Long said this is especially true in an area like Frenchtown.

"There are a lot of title one schools around here, and we really want to give back to those and take some of the stress of the parents so they don't have to be stressed about what they're going to get their kids for Christmas," said Long.

There are four title one schools in Frenchtown. They receive funding to help "high numbers of economically disadvantaged children."

Franzline Whaley said the toys are going right back to to this community. She has one message:

"Just asking that everybody get involved, that they give the best of the themselves, and they just pick up a toy somewhere," said Whaley.

Brownsville preparatory institute is collecting donations through December 16, which is the day of their toy drive. They are looking for monetary and toy donations. You can find more information here.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS INCLUDE:

Capital City Bank - 2111 N Monroe Street

FAMU College of Education - 501 Orr Drive

Akbar-Thomas Law - 619 North Copeland

Coleman Law - 2898 Mahan Drive

Halo Salon Experience - 413 Magnolia Drive

Formals by Vince - Governor's Square Mall by Dillard's

Posh Petals Luxury Waxing Spa - 1318 N Monroe

Empire Fitness - 2810 Sharer Road

