Inflation impacts holiday meals; Northwest Tallahassee businesses unite to help

Two Men and a Truck Tallahassee has started a holiday food drive.

Various locations across down are hosting donation boxes.

Watch the video to find out why one local business owner has chosen to participate and how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As you and your family prepare a meal for dinner tonight, there are many others in our community who are going without any food right now.

With Thanksgiving less than 36 days away, one business has joined a team of companies encouraging you to do just that.

Morningstar Storage in Northwest Tallahassee is one of the businesses taking part in this big holiday food drive.

Store manager, Felicia Rodriguez, said giving back is second nature for their business.

"Morningstar gives 5 percent of their units away to nonprofit organizations, so we work with charities all the time," said Rodriguez.

This is why she was even more inclined to be one of the donation sites during this initiative. Customers can bring any canned goods, and non perishable items right here.

It was an idea dreamed up by Two Men and a Truck Tallahassee.

"One of our core values is giving back to our community," said Tom Hunter, General Manager of Two Men and a Truck Tallahassee.

Tom Hunter is the general manager. He said it was important for him to make the drive, and donating, accessible and easy.

"Get as many people donating as we can. Because that's really the goal, bring in as many donations as we can," said Hunter.

There are currently 12 donation sites across town including:

Two Men and a Truck at Four Points Way

Arbor Landing at Lake Jackson

Arbor Station Apartments

Mulligan Park Retirement Living

Oasis @ 1800

Evergreens at Mahan

Grove Apartments

Storquest Self Storage

The Savoy at Southwood

The Park at Southwood

Evergreens at Southwood

Ausley McMullen

Morningstar Storage (North Side)

Morningstar Storage (West Side)

Brown's Kitchen Supply

The items will go directly to Second Harvest, who said the need is greater during the holidays. In 2022, they donated 14 million pounds of food.

That's going to low-income areas in our City.

I found the map on your screen through the U-S Department of Agriculture.

Much of my neighborhood is highlighted in green because of low access to quality food.

Hunter said he knows the community will step up to help during the holidays.

"Everybody I think has been in a position where they needed some help, and just seeing that opportunity to get involved, really speaks to people," said Hunter.

All of these businesses across Tallahassee will be collecting donations through. November 11. So there's plenty of time for you to support those families in need this year, and it's as simple as a can of vegetables.