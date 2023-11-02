Inflation affecting Thanksgiving, why one Northwest Tallahassee organization is asking for your help

Inflation is impacting the holidays; experts predict a turkey will cost $35 this year.

After serving 2,000 people last year, Project Annie is expecting more people to attend their Thanksgiving dinner.

Watch the video to find out how you can help out and why this event is so important for Frenchtown.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the countdown to the holidays begins, for one organization that's the countdown to one of their biggest community events of the year: the Thanksgiving meal.

But this year, the season brings additional pressures. Inflation is affecting everyone, and your favorite holiday foods. This is why one organization needs your help hosting their 23rd community meal and why giving back to this Frenchtown neighborhood specifically is so important.

Annie Johnson is Executive Director of Project Annie.

She is preparing to give back to her community this Thanksgiving.

"If we people don't have anywhere to go, or nothing to eat for Thanksgiving, I want people to know that we still love them, and we want to help them in anyway we can," said Johnson.

And everyone is welcome to her table on West Fourth Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

"The price has gone up so high now," said Johnson.

She's right. Look at the cost increase in items in 2022. This year, Finance Buzz predicts a turkey will cost almost $35 dollars, that's over $5 up from last year.

More of the community is in need, so Annie is asking for people who can, to donate these items including smoked turkey, milk, and sweet potatoes.

Shannon Allen also works at Project Annie. She said they're also looking for volunteers for their day of "love, family, friends," said Allen.

Shannon said people can have a big impact on each other.

"You were served, now you go out and serve somebody. Just love," said Allen.

Annie said volunteers will only work a one hour shift on the day. She knows how important the day is.

"Go back home to your family, so you're helping me to help them," said Johnson.

You can bring your donations right here to Project Annie or sign up to volunteer by calling the number: (850) 222-6133

DONATION REQUESTS:

