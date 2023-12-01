Elder Care Services says program boosts critical social connection, why they need help to expand service

According to the CDC, social isolation increases risks of diseases including heart disease, dementia, and strokes

Elder Care Services Meals on Wheels program has been helping confront that statistic for over 50 years; now they're trying to expand this service

Watch the video to hear from seniors they are helping and how you can get involved

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Social isolation increases your chances of dementia, heart disease and stroke. That's according to the CDC. Elder Care services Meals on Wheels program is helping confront this statistic. But that's not all it's doing. Their volunteer-driven program is providing relief for vulnerable Tallahassee seniors.

"What kind of relief has it provided for you and your husband? Oh Lord have mercy it's such a big relief," said Shirley Cooper.

Cooper has been receiving Meals on Wheels for a year. That's a volunteer-drive food delivery program at Elder Care Services.

Shirley said her husband is going through dialysis and cancer treatment so this service is a big help and goes beyond just providing meals

"They call to check on me to see how he's doing and are we satisfied with the meals or whatever, and I tell them yes, very good cooks," said Cooper.

That's all part of it said Nicole Ballas with Elder Care Services. Especially for people who live alone. It's providing nutrition, connection, and it's a…

"safety check, it's somebody knocking on the door saying hey, do you come to the door, and if not, let's go through the steps to find out why, to make sure you're safe," said Ballas.

The meals are free for those that qualify or $6 per meal for those who signup to pay.

Although, retirement benefits will increase for some Americans by more than $50 per month starting in January 2024, according to Social Security, Nicole said this service is an affordable and reliable option.

"Most seniors live on a fixed income so any changes in that whether it's food costs, utility costs, small changes throughout the month can really make a huge difference," said Ballas.

She said with this service, you know you're going to get a hot meal Monday through Friday.

From volunteers like John Outland. He kindly allows me to join him on his usual route dropping off meals to people like Shirley. They all greet him like they've known him for years, and I guess they have!

"I've had a pretty close knit relationship with these people for 13 years," said Outland.

And he said he's not giving it up anytime soon.

"They're glad to see me, and I'm glad to see them, and it's just very rewarding for me," said Outland.

If you're feeling inspired to help out, Nicole tells me they are looking for businesses and residents to get involved. You can access Elder Care Services by calling their office at 850-921-5554.

