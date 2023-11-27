Before Big Bend homeless population seeks Leon County support; Jefferson County offers short-term help

While Leon County has more long-term options for unhoused people, including a shelter, other Big Bend Counties provide short-term options.

Jefferson County community leaders have an effective voucher system that has been sustaining their homeless population.

Watch the video below to find out how it works.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Big Bend Counties' homeless population looks to Leon County for support.

"Being a fiscally constrained county it’d be really hard to have the kind of services that Leon can provide," said Sheriff Mac McNeill.

However, they do have access to short term options. Despite these economic constraints, in Jefferson County, their services are nothing short of life saving.

"They have a fund that they set up, and it’s all done through the goodwill of the people of Jefferson County," said McNeill.

You might remember him from the last installment of this series. He’s explaining Monticello’s voucher program. But he’s not alone in making this work. He’s joined by several area leaders. The vouchers give homeless people the opportunity to have:

"meal, gas, or lodging, depending on what is needed," said local pastor John Hicks. He said it's a designated account and the funds go solely and directly to homeless people in Monticello.

"It’s all publicly funded. It’s all donations. We keep it in the fund, and we work through the local police station with vouchers," said Hicks.

He said these vouchers can be spent at certain gas stations and motels in the area. They’re very easy to access.

"Anyone can come to any church or the police station," said Hicks.

Pastor Jonathan Brewster said it would not function without the community.

"They just generally care and they don’t want to see anyone suffer and they don’t want to see anyone who is in great need," said Brewster.

He said despite their limited resources, the voucher program is their, "for a momentary relief, especially if they’re trying to get somewhere further like Tallahassee."

Other counties are not alone in understanding the need of many homeless people is to get to Tallahassee. My next development in this series will take me to Taylor County to find out how their community is banding together. If these stories are sparking conversations, I would love to hear from you at 850-509-3271 or via email at Maya.Sargent@wtxl.tv.

