Tallahassee group pushing for inclusivity in mountain biking

Studies show women feel mountain biking is a male-dominated sport

Tallahassee Thunder Youth Mountain Biking Team is focusing on improving the inclusivity of the sport

Watch the video to find out how they're doing that and why they want you to be part of their team

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Multiple studies show women feel mountain biking is a male dominated sport. But for Tallahassee, one youth group is working to change that. Coach of the Tallahassee Thunder Youth Mountain Biking team said he's improving the inclusivity of the sport, and one parent describes how the sport has become so much more than a physical outlet for her daughter.

I meet Coach Bree at Tom Brown Park, their training ground. He's trying to build a group of the future.

"We're trying to build a team, a cycling team in Tallahassee that's representative of the entire Tallahassee community, not just riders that come from families who are already on bikes," said Bree.

We talk about the lack of females and people of color in the cycling community.

"Kids who don't have models, can't see them doing a particular thing," said Bree.

That's why inclusivity is such a huge focus for him. 40% of their coaches are female and he's providing resources to reduce barriers to access.

"Loaner bikes, we provide zero cost options for young people who wouldn't be able to participate on the team," said Bree.

Crissy Bohling's daughter Darcy has been on the team for 2 years. Crissy said this is a unique quality of the team that sets them apart. It's something she doesn't see very often.

"Everybody has a right to experience nature and the joy of being on the team, and feel like whatever they are able to contribute should be valued, and that is a challenge with competitive sports," said Bohling.

Bree said joy is what it's all about, along with some things as well:

"It's about community, it's about relationships, it's about fun, and safety, skill building, personal development," said Bree.

And he wants you to consider joining their team. You can even try your first practice out without commitment to see if you like it.

So if you're looking for a new activity, the new season begins on December 5. All middle and high school students can sign up by visiting their website here.