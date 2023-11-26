Local businesses credit Tallahassee community for a successful year

Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows all items have seen a 3.2% price increase

But Tallahassee local businesses say they've still had a successful year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we begin to write those Christmas shopping lists, I've been taking a look at the numbers.

All items have seen a 3.2% increase in price over the past 12 months, according to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

480 locally owned businesses in Tallahassee have navigated these economic hardships this year. They explain how they've managed and what they're hoping to see in the next.

"The amazing people that support us every single day," said Susie Busch Transou, owner of Hearth & Soul. She's talking about what's allowed her business to thrive. Her goal is always to give right back.

"Have a place for people to feel safe and be comfortable and find special things that meet her needs," said Busch Transou.

Jackie Skelding, owner of Rare Bird Interiors and CURIO in Railroad Square, said same thing: it's all about the people.

"Having that interpersonal connection that you don't get with online shopping or corporate shopping," said Skelding. They're opening up a second Midtown location in early 2024.

Skelding said that's the beauty of shopping locally: feeling like something is handselected for you.

"Customers are people who are looking for that connection, that's just something that can't be grown inorganically," said Skelding.

Customers like Nina Gonzalbez, a repeat visitor at Rare Bird.

"Jackie knows our name, she knows our space, I think at this point, she knows the dimensions of our living room," said Gonzalbez.

For Nina shopping locally is about two things: morals and

"Quality I find that you're going to get much better quality for the price point," said Gonzalbez.

Inflation has tried to test all sectors this year, and is a concern when thinking about those holiday shopping lists. Back at Hearth & Soul, Busch Transou said they want to help their customers so they've consciously sourced products that have various price points to suit all needs.

"It takes a little bit more creativity to do that in tough times, but thankfully we've got the team to be able to do that," said Busch Transou.

If you're feeling inspired by these owners and want to add to the local business fabric, the City of Tallahassee has information on how you can get started right here.

