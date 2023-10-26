Dan Markel's mother Ruth speaks publicly on the day before Adelson trial begins

Ruth Markel held a book event at Shomrei Torah to talk to readers and sign copies of her book "The Unveiling"

It's the first time Ruth has spoken publicly in a year — and the last time until after the Adelson trial

Watch now to hear from Ruth about her struggles with grief and from a reader in attendance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I was in shock, I was numb, I can tell you that I had an out of body experience…"

It was the first time Ruth Markel made public comment in nearly a year. She greeted dozens of community members who gathered at Shomrei Torah to hear Ruth speak about her book The Unveiling.

"The first reason I chose "The Unveiling", is to give a voice to grief."

Ruth says the title of her book was inspired by the overwhelming emotion she felt when Dan's headstone was unveiled.

"It was the impact of seeing the actual tombstone covering the actual burial site, that's when I started my deep, deep journey of grief."

Ruth turned the grief of losing her son into political action when it came to her grandchildren. She says because of the Markel Act in 2022, which allowed for grandparent visitation rights, she and husband Phil have visited their grandchildren three times.

It's a story like Ruth's that inspires readers like Coral Cristino to deal with their own grief.

"I'm hoping that it gets me from being stuck in neutral to being a little more proactive. If not for my granddaughter then for my own mental health. Mrs. Markel is a pillar of strength, she is so graceful."

