More than 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots going out in Leon County; see how you can get one

More than 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots are going out to Leon County voters over the next week.

Read the news release from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office below to see important dates regarding the upcoming election.

NEWS RELEASE:

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announces the mailing of Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2024 Primary Election. “Over the course of the next week, my office will mail out over 33,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots to Leon County voters,” said Supervisor Earley. “In addition, we have already sent out over 700 ballots to military and overseas voters so they have extra time to receive and return their ballot.”

Voters who have already requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot can expect delivery of their ballot next week. These ballots will be sent out in redesigned envelopes that include the latest United States Postal Service recommendations for election mail, recent changes in Florida law, and free return postage. The new design can be viewed at LeonVotes.gov/Ways-to-Vote/New-Vote-by-Mail-Envelopes [leonvotes.gov]

With these new envelopes, voters no longer need to use a stamp when mailing back their Vote-by-Mail ballot envelope. “I want every voter to cast their ballot using whatever method works best for them,” said Supervisor Earley. “No voter should lose the ability to cast their ballot over a handful of change. By covering postage costs, we can remove a small barrier, helping to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote.”

If a voter has not yet requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot, there is still time to do so. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the Primary Election is August 8, 12 days before Election Day. Mail ballot requests can be made at LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov] by clicking “Vote-by-Mail,” or by calling the Elections Office at (850) 606-8683, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order for them to count, the Elections Office must receive Vote-by-Mail ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 20. To ensure they are received in time, the United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day. Alternatively, ballots can be dropped off at any Early Voting site during voting hours in a secure ballot intake station (also known as a drop box), or at the Elections Office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway. Voted ballots must be returned in the provided envelope, with the voter’s signature and date signed. Voters can sign up to receive notifications about the status of their ballot at LeonVotes.gov/BallotTrax [leonvotes.gov].

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.