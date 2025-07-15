MONTICELLO, FL — Two Jefferson County JROTC instructors are calling out the school district, claiming their dismissal violates a state law designed to protect veterans.



Florida law requires public employers to prioritize veterans for hiring and retention when equally qualified.

First Sgt. Terry Walker and Capt. Kevin White say they were not reappointed without explanation.

Watch the video below to hear responses from school board members.

Veterans say Jefferson County Schools violated state law in contract decision

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two veterans who taught JROTC at Jefferson County High School say the district violated state law by not renewing their contracts.

I’m Lentheus Chaney in the Monticello neighborhood, where both men took their fight public at the school board meeting.

Neither First Sergeant Terry Walker and Captain Kevin White—both disabled veterans—have received a reappointment notice from Jefferson County Schools for the upcoming school year.

They say this decision violates Florida’s Veterans’ Preference law. It requires public employers—including public school systems—to give hiring and retention priority to eligible veterans.

Chapter 295 of the Florida Statutes spells out those protections: veterans should be retained over non-veterans when qualifications are equal.

I spoke with both men before Monday’s meeting.

“Everybody needs to be treated fair and everybody needs to be respected and hopefully the board and the leadership would do that,” First Sergeant Terry Walker said.

Walker has spent over a decade teaching at Jefferson High, while White, who joined the program two years ago, says he stayed in Jefferson to be close to his son, a student on the autism spectrum. He also says he wants to keep doing the work he loves: enriching the lives of young people.

"I’m not in this for the money. The money is great. The money is great. The money allows me to do things for my family. The main thing for me is the fact that my son goes to Jefferson,” Captain Kevin White said.

During public comment, neighbors—including Walker and White—spoke out about the loss of their jobs and the broader impact on other veterans employed by the district.

“The superintendent and school board community every decision in the best interest of the students actions are telling a different story,” White said.

“I’m standing here before you tonight for me to continue to fight for future leaders—our kids,” Walker said.

“Vengeance is part of the problem that we have here with these non-reappointments,” neighbor Reverend Terry Presley said.

And final words on the matter from the board…

“If staff wasn’t appointed, there was a reason,” District 5 school board member Mags Flynt said.

“We can only act on the recommendations of the superintendent,” District 1 school board member Joy Frisby said.

No board member addressed the state statute or any possible violations. However, Superintendent Pons stated that the JROTC program would not fail on his watch. I’ll keep you updated on developments as I learn more. In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

