Rural Floridians face healthcare crisis as ACA tax credit expiration nears

MONTICELLO, FL — Thousands in North Florida could lose access to life-saving care if Congress lets key Affordable Care Act tax credits expire.



If the credits expire, average premiums could jump from about $888 a year to nearly $1,900.

Congressional Democrats are pushing for Congress to pass extensions for those credits, a stance that has led to a shutdown stalemate on Capitol Hill.

Rural Floridians face healthcare crisis as ACA tax credits are set to expire

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cancer patients in rural North Florida face a new threat: the possible expiration of Affordable Care Act tax credits and rising premiums.

The White House says enhanced ACA tax credits will expire at the end of 2025 unless Congress acts.

In rural North Florida—where many counties are already medically underserved—that kind of increase would put even more pressure on families and public safety agencies.

“In Jefferson County, we have a large population of underinsured or uninsured people who have limited access to health care. So they end up utilizing the 911 emergency system, using us for primary care or to take them to the hospital for treatment. That could otherwise be handled at a primary care doctor,” said Lt. Tommy Arthur with Jefferson County Fire and Rescue.

Advocates say the tax credits are a lifeline. Without them, more rural patients, including cancer survivors, could lose coverage entirely.

“Florida is unique in this. We actually have the most people in the country, just in pure numbers, getting their insurance from the ACA marketplace. We’re really unique. We want to protect these people and their insurance. I mean, for cancer patients especially, having insurance is one of the top indicators of your survival,” said Susan Harbin, senior government relations director with the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society says 43% of cancer patients who use the credits couldn’t have afforded coverage without them.

Harbin says the issue is urgent, and the stakes are especially high for rural communities, where losing coverage often means fewer options for care.

