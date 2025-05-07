North Florida welcomes rare baby eagle amid funding concerns for wildlife center

A rare white-tailed sea-eagle chick has arrived at the North Florida Wildlife Center.

The center is at risk of losing funding due to House Bill 1221, proposed by Rep. Monique Miller.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A rare white-tailed sea-eagle chick is now calling Jefferson County home — and she may help fill a possible funding gap at the North Florida Wildlife Center.

The North Florida Wildlife Center in Jefferson County is one of Florida’s hidden gems — attracting visitors, educating families, and working to protect birds of prey.

It’s the kind of place supported by Florida’s tourist development tax, which helps market small towns and natural spaces like this one.

But now, that funding could be redirected.

We recently told you how House Bill 1221, introduced by District 33 Rep. Monique Miller, could use those tourism funds for general budget items — including property tax relief — instead of tourism marketing and development.

“The entire goal of this is to reduce the size of government at a time when Floridians most need us to tighten our belts,” Rep. Monique Miller said before the House vote on HB 1221.

If the bill passes, the wildlife center may lose some capital funding from the Jefferson County Tourism Development Council.

Ryan Reines, Executive Director of the North Florida Wildlife Center, says he’s hopeful Sia, as a conservation ambassador, will help attract support from other sources.

“With the threat of some of our funding that comes from the Jefferson County Tourism Development Council at the state level, we will be able to recoup some of that funding through our animal ambassadors like Sia. Of course, our guests come out to meet our animal ambassadors, and Sia and our other ambassadors can attend off-site events, which we get small donations for. Those donations can help recoup some of the money that we may lose through TDC funding,” Reines said.

Lawmakers remain in extended session, and the future of House Bill 1221 is still up in the air. Final budget decisions could come as early as next week.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

