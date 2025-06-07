Monticello's watermelon festival kicks off with a vibrant block party

Monticello's Watermelon Festival introduces a new Kickoff Block Party.

The event aims to strengthen community ties and boost local businesses.

Watch the video to find out when the main festival weekend begins.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From sizzling barbecue to high-energy bed races—Monticello’s Watermelon Festival just got a little sweeter with a new kickoff block party.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter—sharing how this addition is energizing locals and businesses alike.

Music fills the streets as Jefferson County neighbors gather for the first-ever Watermelon Festival kickoff block party.

It’s a lively launch to the biggest event of the year—complete with a community dinner, parade, games, and the ever-entertaining bed race showdown.

Visitor Rowan De Greef, who splits his time between Tallahassee and Monticello, says he usually comes to town to see friends and family—but once he heard about the kickoff party, he knew he had to attend and invite others to join him.

“I don’t know about everybody, but I know my family doesn’t really get out a whole lot, and most people I know also don’t really go to events and things. I think getting out and seeing cool stuff is like living life,” De Greef said.

The event, part of the newly expanded festival weekend, is already generating buzz—and business.

Neighbors Dusty and Tracy Boyce moved to Monticello 11 years ago. They say the town's charm—and their first Watermelon Festival 12 years ago—helped seal the deal on making it home.

“Having all these people come, especially during the parade time, it does bring a lot of business into Monticello, and it’s wonderful to see that,” Dusty and Tracy said.

The main festival days are June 14 and 15, but tonight’s event adds even more flavor, fun, and foot traffic to this year’s Watermelon Festival weekend.

Festival organizers say this new tradition is a step toward growing the festival’s reach—and its long-term impact on Monticello.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

