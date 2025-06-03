Monticello's vibrant new mural enhances community spirit, celebrates local wildlife

A new mural is being created in downtown Monticello, celebrating local wildlife and community identity.

The project received a $14,000 grant to fund nature-themed murals.

Watch the video to see how the mural supports local businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On the corner of East Dogwood and North Jefferson, the buzz of traffic now blends with the rhythm of brushstrokes as the first in a series of planned murals begins to take shape.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with a local artist and neighbors about how this bold vision is transforming a plain wall into a community landmark.

Earlier this year, Monticello received a $14,000 grant to fund a set of nature-themed murals in its historic downtown.

The goal is simple: reflect the beauty of Jefferson County’s natural surroundings and inspire visitors to explore the town.

The mural, still in progress, features birds in flight, lush native plants, and soft shades of sky and earth.

Artist Sam McCoy paints with landscape artist Meghan Mick. She says the mural is a tribute to the local wildlife that defines this corner of North Florida.

"I know that some folks have traveled from Tallahassee just to come see this which I know isn’t too too far maybe on their way, but to have people come for a specific reason and to see murals to see the arts to see the culture in town is really important to keep a community growing and thriving,” McCoy said.

And it’s the elevation of this historic area that has neighbor and small-business owner Erin Decker pumped. She says she’s excited about the addition of the mural and the visitors it could attract to support local shops.

“We’ve seen Monticello grow and it’s because of things like this, where people invest their time in their talents and then draw other people to admire it and to celebrate it and so it is exciting to see the change in the growth of this community,” Decker said.

With the mural going up just ahead of Monticello’s Watermelon Festival, organizers say the timing couldn’t be better. It’s art, economy and identity all coming together on one wall.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

