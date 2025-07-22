MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — A major grocery store change is underway in Monticello, as the beloved Winn-Dixie prepares to become an ALDI.



ALDI is set to take over the local Winn-Dixie in Monticello.

Some locals worry about limited product variety and the impact on low-income families.

Monticello’s main grocery store prepares for a big change

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A major change is coming to Monticello’s main grocery store — and it’s raising concerns among local families.

“I personally believe there’s room for both,” neighbor Tami Lester said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, talking to neighbors about losing Winn-Dixie but gaining ALDI.

In March 2024, ALDI announced a major expansion, buying more than 200 Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations from Southeastern Grocers, with plans to convert them into ALDI stores by 2027.

Earlier this year, a portion of those locations were sold back to Southeastern Grocers.

But Monticello’s Winn-Dixie was not included in that deal. It remains under ALDI ownership.

For some Monticello neighbors, having an ALDI grocery store would be just fine, but for neighbor Tami Lester, the transition is troubling.

“The immediate concern became for the associates that work here. What was that closing gonna look like and then this conversion to an ALDI and what would the impact be to the community? We need a full-service grocery store,” Lester said.

Lester lives just three miles from the store and says she’s worried about limited product variety, and the fact that ALDI doesn’t accept WIC because, according to their website, federal guidelines require name brands be included. ALDI has its own brands.

I reached out to ALDI to get more information on the benefits they accept.

The 2023 U.S. Census American Community Survey shows nearly 17% of Jefferson County residents live below the federal poverty line.

In a rural area with limited grocery options, any change to affordable food access, or nutrition programs like WIC and EBT, could hit hard.

There are potential benefits: lower prices on fresh produce, dairy, and pantry staples. For families watching every dollar, that could help stretch budgets even further.

According to Southeastern Grocers, employees at the Monticello location have been given advance notice They will have first priority to apply for positions at the new ALDI, or transfer to other Winn-Dixie locations if they choose.

Meredith Hurley, Senior Director of Communications & Community for Southeastern Grocers, provided us with a statement. It reads in part: “…SEG will continue working diligently with ALDI to provide support and opportunities to each associate at converting stores…”

City leaders say they’re taking neighbors' feedback seriously.

“We are really concerned about it as a council. What effect it would have on the community? So we need ALDI to be able to work with us. What they don’t have, talk about if you can get it,” Mayor Gloria Cox said.

The Monticello City Council meets Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. — and this topic is expected to be on the agenda.

In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

