Monticello’s homesteaders eat fresh meat and produce without breaking the bank

USDA reports meat and produce prices have increased.

Homesteading allows families to trade food with neighbors, fostering community connections.

Meat and produce prices have jumped by as much as 10% in the past year, and families are finding ways to keep food on the table without breaking the bank.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, showing you how local residents are transforming their backyards into self-sufficient havens for fresh, affordable food.

Neighbors like Carolyn Grubbs have turned to homesteading—raising their own food and trading meat or produce to save on grocery bills. Grubbs says their livestock provides enough meat to last an entire year.

“I buy eggs for my other friends that have laying hens, or sometimes we’ll, you know, try to trade you a whole chicken for them to cook for some eggs,” Grubbs said.

According to the 2022 census, poultry and egg sales in Jefferson County totaled just over $250,000. While small and medium-sized farms here contribute to local egg production, large commercial egg farms are more common in other parts of Florida. Grubbs says raising your own comes with its own set of challenges.

“It is also a lot of work. You know, it’s pretty convenient to go to the store and buy. There are advantages to that, but then, you know, it’s very rewarding to grow out your own meat, feed it every day, and then reap the benefits,” Grubbs said.

As more consumers look for alternatives like local farmers' markets and bulk buying to save money, Grubbs says raising her own meat and produce gives her control over both costs and the quality of the food her family eats. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

