Monticello seniors combat rising prices through community walking groups

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A daily dose of hope may come with a pair of walking shoes.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, spending time with a group of senior neighbors who say staying active—and staying connected—is how they’re pushing through rising prices and rural challenges.

At 98 years old, George Pittman Sr. still leads the pack. The World War II veteran and retired principal starts his mornings walking at Jefferson County Recreation Park.

Pittman moved to Monticello in 1950. Over the years, he wore many hats. That includes Assistant Principal and Principal at the historic Howard Academy school.

These days, he’s joined on his daily walks by former students and longtime friends; people he says he’s helped shape, and who have, in turn, become like family.

“I came to Jefferson County to set up an adult and veteran education program in the afternoon. A lot of those veterans had dropped out of high school, and under my supervision most of them were able to finish high school,” Pittman said. In a small, rural town like Monticello, where nearly a quarter of the population is over 65, seniors are feeling the pinch of inflation and economic uncertainty.

But instead of isolation, this group chooses community. They meet every weekday morning—to walk, to laugh, and to talk about how they're navigating today’s challenges.

Neighbor Leslie Riley, a retired Army veteran and TSA agent, says the walks help him stay connected—but he’s concerned about deeper economic divides.

“If they quit trying to divide us and make us one, and try to do what’s best for all of us, as an American society, we’d be better off,” Riley said. Monticello native Shirley Gilley says they stay focused on what they can control.

“I try not to let it stress me out because it is what it is. Like Gina said, we’re not responsible for it, so we have to adapt. We have to adjust and say, ‘Well, this is where it is,’ pray that it gets better down the line, but right now, we have to do what we have to do to survive,” Gilley said. Even at 98, Mr. Pittman and his walking crew are doing more than just surviving.

Pittman says they look out for each other—and these daily walks are about more than just physical health.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

