MONTICELLO, Fla. — Monticello is adding new features and big community spirit to this year’s Christmas parade, all while helping students and local businesses.



Monticello is putting the final touches on what organizers call the biggest Christmas parade the town has ever seen.

This year’s event benefits students and boosts the local economy.

Watch the video below to learn about this year's scholarship goal.

Monticello prepares for its biggest Christmas parade yet to benefit students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From new decorations to a full slate of floats to a community tree lighting, Monticello’s Christmas parade is expected to draw large crowds into the downtown square.

Under the direction of parade chair Michele Arceneaux and the help of six volunteers, the celebration has become a major regional attraction.

And Arceneaux says there is a bigger purpose behind the festive energy. The parade will support students with scholarships through Vocational Advantage, a nonprofit that helps students prepare for the workforce.

“We have a lot of youth in this community that don’t see what their future is, and so, for me, starting with the vocational scholarships and encouraging kids to find an alternate path, I think really means a lot. It’s going to be a lot long term for this community giving these kids a future,” Arceneaux said.

New features are also making their debut this year. A 16-foot Christmas tree on Dogwood Street will serve as the centerpiece for the official tree lighting. The tree is decorated with white lights and red ornaments.

And for the first time, the parade will have a grand elf. Community leader Jamia Bradley will ride along the route and lead the tree lighting ceremony.

Neighbors and local businesses are adding to the festivities.

Lynette Sirmon and her team are decorating a farm tractor and covering a 24-foot trailer in lights for the parade. She has worked in Monticello for 47 years and says this is an opportunity to give back and support small businesses.

“People will come from the outlying areas, the other little towns surrounding Monticello. People will come from Thomasville, Tallahassee, even Greenville, Madison,” Sirmon said.

And with more foot traffic comes more revenue.

“Tourism is huge for our local economy. We are a small area. Our downtown merchants all depend on outside visitors coming in and dining and shopping. We get reports every year from our merchants and restaurants saying this is the best night of the year for them,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux says their goal is to raise $5,000 for scholarships this year. The Monticello Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, with entertainment and the Christmas market opening at 3 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

