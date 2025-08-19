MONTICELLO, FL — Monticello is down a city clerk—but not down on its budget goals.



Monticello is currently without a city clerk for the second time in two years.

City leaders are focused on finalizing next year's budget while facing staff turnover.

Watch the video below to learn the total amount of the city’s balanced budget for 2024–2025.

Monticello navigates budget challenges amid city clerk vacancy and rising costs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

No city clerk at city hall—and a lot of eyes on the Budget

“Honestly I wasn’t surprised. It seems like everything is going up,” neighbor Rosemary Gray said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, taking a look at how city staff are stepping up—and why neighbors can breathe a sigh of relief about utility bills.

For the second time in two years, Monticello is without a city clerk.

That means extra work for City Manager Kurt Mackiewicz and two deputy clerks, as they shoulder clerk responsibilities while finalizing next year’s budget.

Gray has lived in Monticello for three years. She says she’s witnessing staff turnover that included a new city manager and the departure of two city clerks.

“Change will be good when you know when they do find the right person to fill the roles you know I’m hopeful that the citizens of Monticello can you know benefit from some new leadership maybe,” Gray said.

Even with the staffing pressure, city leaders say the books are in order and the police department budget is intact.

But Mayor Gloria Cox says there’s a push to invest more into public works, infrastructure, and road maintenance.

“We have sidewalk issues we got water issues, pavement issues so we’re trying to make sure that we got everything all the bases covered and right now they are tentatively,” Cox said.

And after last year’s 5% hike, Mayor Gloria Cox confirms neighbors won’t see higher utility bills this year. This is news Gray says she’s happy to hear.

“That’s wonderful. We need to save money anywhere we can you know cause cost of food cost of a lot of things have gone up so that definitely is very helpful,” Gray said.

The city projects an ending balance of just under $18 million for 2024–25, with leaders saying they’re on track to balance the budget despite some cuts to state and federal grants.

The next public budget hearing is Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.—a chance for neighbors to weigh in.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

