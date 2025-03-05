Monticello Mayor highlights city developments and community engagement in state of the city address

Monticello secured grants for key improvements.

Mayor Gloria Cox delivered the State of the City address, focusing on city developments.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grant approvals were a key topic at Monticello’s State of the City address.

“That commitment is to smart infrastructure investments, ensuring Monticello remains resilient.”

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, talking with Mayor Gloria Cox and local business owners about what’s next for the city.

Speaking to a packed room of neighbors and Chamber of Commerce members, Mayor Gloria Cox highlighted several grants the city has secured for key improvements, including a solar array at the city’s water treatment plant expected to save Monticello $100,000 a year. Cox said a new project in the Montavilla neighborhood is made possible by a $1.5 million grant.

“This project, set to begin soon, will transition residents from an outdated septic system to the city sewer system, protecting the environment again, improving public health, and generating additional revenue for Monticello,” Cox said.

Local business owners are also looking ahead with excitement. Neighbor and small business owner Damien Lovatto says she’s encouraged by the mayor’s vision for Monticello’s future.

“I know that the mayor has an ambitious agenda, and she talked about many things today. I like the solar energy idea,” Lovatto said.

Along with the city’s major grants, the Monticello Chamber awarded two small business grants to help local entrepreneurs reach their goals. Neighbor Tosca Williams says she didn’t initially know those grants were available.

“Oh, the meeting was awesome. What really peaked my interest were the initiatives they’re putting in place regarding the grants for small businesses,” Williams said.

After her address, Mayor Gloria Cox reinforced her commitment to transparency. She said she aims to lead with intention.

“We are very open, so, yep, you say we had a lot of money. Yeah, but we’re here to tell you, document by document, where it is,” Cox said.

Williams says the mayor’s address inspired her to get involved and attend council meetings to make sure her voice is heard. Meanwhile, the selection of the new city manager is set for 6 p.m. during tonight’s city council meeting. In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

