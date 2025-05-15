Monticello land dispute raises questions about historic promises and community needs

Old Howard Middle School's land was originally donated by a Black family for educational use.

The land is now at the center of a dispute as a nonprofit seeks to convert it into a horse rescue.

Watch the video to find out next steps for this matter.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A decades-old promise, a quiet schoolyard, and a new plan stirring tension in Monticello

“My generation was taught to try to hold on to what you’ve got because they are not making anymore dirt. And this piece of dirt, we want it,” said Juanita Crumity, descendant of land donors.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter—sharing both sides of a land use discussion rooted in heritage, history, and hopes for the future.

Howard Academy was once a place of learning and pride for Black students during segregation.

Now, years after the school closed, a nonprofit is asking the Jefferson County School Board to hand over the property to open a horse rescue.

Etta and Dess Sneed gave 22 acres to the county years ago. Their descendant, Juanita Crumity, says the donation came with a condition: if the land ever stopped being used for a school, it was to be returned to the family.

“We don’t want to turn it in, the school, into a horse rescue property. We want to make sure it’s used for education—what he donated it for,” Crumity said.

Roxanne Spear, founder of Rainbow’s Edge Horse Rescue, spoke at a recent school board meeting. She says her vision is to serve the community in a new way.

“We wanna get the kids in the city involved in the 4-H. It is close. It’s in town. They could walk to it and it’s gonna give the kids a place to go,” Spear said.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Jackie Pons says no formal agenda item has been set. He says before any decision is made, the community and former graduates would have to be involved.

It’s a debate that’s not just about land—but about legacy. I’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

