Monticello fashion show merges community spirit with local business support

The Monticello Woman's Club Fashion Show & Luncheon celebrates 60 years of community spirit.

Event supports local businesses and boosts the local economy, especially during summer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the runway to real impact — Monticello’s Woman’s Club hosts a fashion show that’s about more than looks.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in Monticello. I’ll let you know how a local fashion show is lifting small businesses and local causes.

Neighbors in Monticello gather for an afternoon with a purpose.

“It’s a real exciting time for, you know, all the businesses here in town,” said Tracey Knowles, owner of Aveline Boutique.

Inside the Monticello Opera House, the Monticello Woman’s Club put together a fashion show filled with color and style — all modeled by local volunteers.

But behind the fashion is a mission: supporting the community and local businesses through the work of a nonprofit that’s been serving Jefferson County for more than 100 years.

Woman’s Club member and event chair Corin Bachman says local boutiques and small businesses participate in the event, with many donating their time and resources to support the Monticello Woman’s Club and its mission.

“We are a cornerstone of the community. The club has been in existence continually since 1916. So, it’s really an event that women from our community but also surrounding communities — Tallahassee, Madison, Thomasville — look forward to,” Bachman said.

Boutique owner Tracey Knowles says events like this help bring visibility to local retail.

“In a small town, events like this are vital to keep it thriving and keep it up and going. It’s more than just, you know, fun — it’s essential,” Knowles said.

According to data from the 2022 Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics, 479 people are employed in the retail trade sector in Jefferson County — making up about 26.2% of the county’s nonfarm employment.

From scholarships to local service projects, Bachman says funds raised will be reinvested in Monticello — and this year’s event raised approximately $2,000.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

