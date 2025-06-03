Monticello celebrates 74th annual watermelon festival with community spirit, economic impact

The Monticello Watermelon Festival celebrates its 74th year, marking a key cultural event in Jefferson County.

Events include pageants, parades, bed races, and the Watermelon Run.

Watch the video to learn how the festival impacts local small businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monticello's streets come alive this week as the town marks the 74th annual watermelon festival.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I have loved being a part of it,” said neighbor and festival volunteer Teri Naylor.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, bringing you the story of a festival that has become synonymous with community and tradition in Jefferson County.

The Monticello Watermelon Festival began in 1949, initiated by the American Legion to celebrate the local watermelon industry's impact. At its peak in the 1940s, Jefferson County was responsible for producing about 80% of the nation's watermelon seeds, highlighting its agricultural significance.

Today, the festival features a range of events, including the Watermelon Queen pageants, parades, bed races, and the popular Watermelon Run. These activities not only entertain but also foster a sense of unity and pride among neighbors and visitors alike.

Neighbor and festival volunteer Teri Naylor says it’s the food, the fun, and the fellowship that keeps people coming back each year to experience the festival.

"I grew up here. I was born and raised here and I participated in the Watermelon Festival and in the pageant when I was younger and and so it’s just very rich and tradition and it’s just part of Jefferson County," Naylor said.

This year's festival also pays tribute to Dr. George Pittman, who has been named grand marshal in recognition of his lifelong dedication to education and civic involvement in Jefferson County.

Naylor says that as a small business owner, the festival provides a welcome boost to the bottom line—not just for her, but for businesses across the community.

The Monticello Watermelon Festival kicks off with a block party this Friday. Here is a list of scheduled events:



June 6 – Kick-Off Block Party

June 7 – Kiwanis 5K Watermelon Run & Walk

June 9 – Slice & Savor Watermelon Cooking Class

June 12 – Women's Club Luncheon & Fashion Show

June 13–14 – Festival Day One & Two

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

