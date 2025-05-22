Lower gas prices boost summer travel plans as families seek budget-friendly options

Lower gas prices are encouraging over 87% of travelers to drive for Memorial Day weekend.

Travelers report that while gas prices matter, broader economic factors are more significant.

Watch the video to find out the national average gas price for Memorial Day weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lower gas prices are expected to fuel a busy start to the summer travel season. But what are travelers saying? I’m Lentheus Chaney in Jefferson County, taking a look at shifting travel habits.

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, how are lower gas prices shaping this summer's travel habits? I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with travelers about what really matters to them this holiday season.

AAA reports that 87% of traveling Americans expect to drive to their destinations this Memorial Day weekend.

Gas prices are a significant factor in this surge. The national average for regular gasoline is projected to be $3.08 per gallon over the weekend, the lowest for Memorial Day since 2021.

This decrease is providing relief to travelers and encouraging more road trips.

Traveler Jacob Peper lives near Ocala and spends summers in Wyoming at his second home.

While gas prices haven’t affected his travel, he says the broader economy has him thinking about the future—especially for his kids.

“So many families right now were having to live with each other just to make ends meet and it’s hard and most of us like middle-income folks, our wealth is in our homes,” Peper said.

AAA surveys show that while many travelers are eager to get away, there’s a shift toward shorter, more budget-friendly trips.

Russell and Janeth Bondurant from Pensacola are spending the weekend in Jacksonville for a graduation, jazz festival, and some beach time.

They say being retired means they travel at their own pace—and gas prices don’t factor much into their plans.

“I just look at what might be the cheapest and I try to stop there. But I’m not concerned about it slowing me down to do anything so we still go,” Russell and Janeth said.

More than 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend.

In Jefferson County, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

