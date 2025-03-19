Legal aid service brings justice to rural Jefferson County neighbors with mobile office and new location

The nonprofit aims to empower low-income individuals and eliminate poverty through legal assistance.

Services include help with FEMA assistance and immigration applications for victims of crime.

Watch the video to learn more about their new Jefferson County office.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many families in rural Jefferson County, getting legal help after a disaster or for immigration issues can feel out of reach. I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, where Legal Services of North Florida is stepping in where help is needed most.

Legal Services of North Florida is a nonprofit offering free legal help to rural areas. Their work is about more than court cases. Programs director Melissa Ashton says it’s about helping people feel heard and giving them the tools to move forward.

"By providing these services to low-income and vulnerable community members, we are increasing their ability to be successful and eliminating poverty, and that is ultimately our goal," Ashton said.

The group currently relies on a mobile office to reach rural communities, especially after disasters, when their help makes a big difference for storm victims. Ashton says they’ll be even more accessible soon, with a new satellite office opening right here in Jefferson County.

"There have been instances where a client has needed to make repairs to their home after a disaster, and due to not being on the deed, they cannot get FEMA assistance for that home. We're able to provide them with that civil legal assistance and probate that home so we can get them added to the deed," Ashton said.

It’s their ability to help neighbors in all kinds of situations that really stands out—even for those dealing with immigration issues. Immigration project attorney Jessica Faulkner says if someone qualifies, they can help with green card applications and visas for crime victims.

"We can also help victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking, and victims of other serious crimes. Some temporary workers, like those on agricultural or forestry visas, may also qualify. Under special programs, certain Afghan and Ukrainian parolees can get help as well," Faulkner said.

Faulkner says there are limits to immigration cases, and they cannot handle deportation defense. Their new satellite office will open in downtown Monticello in the coming weeks. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

