Jefferson Co. commissioners meet after lawsuit over truck stop project

MONTICELLO, FL — A controversial land battle in Jefferson County inches forward — but with no new decisions from local leaders following a closed-door meeting Thursday.



Jefferson County commissioners face legal action after denying a truck stop project.

The county held a private session to discuss the legal case.

Watch the video below to learn more about what the company alleges the county did.

Jefferson County truck stop project faces legal challenges after denial by commissioners

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Jefferson County, no new decisions Thursday on a controversial land project. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, with an update after commissioners met behind closed doors.

Commissioners held a private executive session Thursday, discussing the lawsuit filed by Solero Land Company.

The California-based developer wants to build a truck stop at U.S. 19 and Nash Road. The county denied the request earlier this year, and Solero responded with a petition to circuit court, arguing the county violated their right to a fair hearing and ignored evidence from staff and experts supporting the project.

During the regular meeting, commissioners didn’t address any actions from the closed session other than officially closing it out.

I spoke with County Attorney Evan Rosenthal, who confirmed that saying, “The board took no action on a proposed settlement agreement in the case.”

Attorneys representing Solero Land Company have not responded to my request for interview.

County leaders say a full transcript of the closed session is public record and will be made available at a later date.

In Jefferson County, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

