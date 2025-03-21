Jefferson County seeks DOGE audit to enhance transparency and regain public trust

Jefferson County requests an audit from Florida's Department of Governmental Efficiency.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jefferson County just became the second local government to request an audit from Florida’s Department of Governmental Efficiency. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, talking with county officials about why they all agreed this was the right move.

At the county commission meeting, Chairman Austin Hosford played a video message from Gov. Ron DeSantis before making a motion to formally request a countywide audit.

“What this audit could mean to the people of Jefferson County is trust. Regaining trust in what we do as county officials,” said Jefferson County Commission Chairman Austin Hosford.

Bay County was the first local government in Florida to request an audit, earning praise from Gov. DeSantis. He’s now urging other counties and cities to step up and volunteer.

“It would behoove us to support the governor’s office and his office with the Department of Government Efficiency so that we can streamline the audit, look line by line, and make sure our finances are in order,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Gene Hall.

Hosford says Sheriff McNeal and other constitutional officers are fully on board, noting that as a fiscally constrained county, Jefferson County welcomes the audit—especially since it comes at no cost to them. In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

