MONTICELLO, FL — Two neighboring school districts are joining forces to save money and streamline services—sharing leadership roles in a first-of-its-kind partnership.



Jefferson and Madison County school boards approve sharing administrative roles to cut costs.

The shared staffing plan includes key positions such as Exceptional Student Education Director.

Watch the video below to learn how the two districts plan to divide staff time.

Jefferson County school board approves shared services with Madison County amid community concerns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday, the Jefferson County School Board voted unanimously to share key leadership staff with Madison County.

“This will save us almost $160,000,” Jefferson County Superintendent Jackie Pons said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter—breaking down what this new partnership means for both districts.

Under the agreement, Jefferson and Madison County school boards will share three key administrative positions across district lines: the exceptional student education director, human resources director, and transportation director.

Madison County will pay 60% of the costs and receive 60% of each employee’s time, while Jefferson County will cover 40% and receive 40% of services.

Prior to the vote, Superintendent Jackie Pons told the room that amid budget cuts, the partnership would help the district save a significant amount of money.

After the meeting, I spoke with him. He says the partnership will increase the level of services in Jefferson County—not take away from them.

“It’s difficult fiscal times for rural districts so we’ve got at least a $700,000 reduction in our funding so we have to be creative and come up with innovative ways to fund positions," Pons said.

Parent Jerica Odom says she still has concerns about how much attention one person can realistically dedicate to staff across multiple schools.

“What is gonna be the outcome of a person having to deal with two school district and each child is able to get their extra help that they need,” Odom said.

The board also approved Yolanda Smith-Davis as the new principal of Jefferson K–12, and David Chambers as principal of Turning Point Alternative School.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

