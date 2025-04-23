Jefferson County Republican rally highlights issues for local voters in rural Florida

Local voters gathered at the Monticello Opera House for the Jefferson County Republican Rally.

Key speakers included U.S. Senator Rick Scott and Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Watch the video to see how local voters are reacting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Jefferson County Republican Rally brought out big voices—and even bigger reactions. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, digging into what Republican leaders say on stage and how local voters responded.

In a town known for its charm and tradition, the Monticello Opera House took center stage Tuesday—this time, as a political arena.

The Jefferson County Republican Rally drew a crowd eager to hear from state and national leaders, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Attorney General James Uthmeier, and former First Lady Ann Scott.

The evening opened with classic American tunes from a live band, while voters mingled with party leaders like Republican Vice Chairman Jovante Teague and County Chairman Glen Bishop.

Attorney General James Uthmeier took the stage to address crime, immigration, and protecting children—topics he says are top priorities for voters.

“My focus is ensuring that we continue to make Florida the safest place to come and raise a family. You know, we’re at a 50-year crime low. That’s not gonna change under my watch,” Uthmeier said. Compared to other counties, Jefferson may be small—but its political presence is growing. As of March 31, the county has 9,838 registered voters—about 45.5% Republican and 39.6% Democrat.

For many voters, this rally wasn’t just about politics—it was about connecting with neighbors and voicing concerns.

Although no questions were taken from the crowd, I spoke before the rally with neighbor Stacy Cornelius. She lives in rural Jefferson County. She says she wants lawmakers to take a clear stance on President Trump’s agenda.

“I’m all for American products and I want to see our economy do as well as it can, but I am very concerned about how the stock market has been affected. I wanna know what the president’s long-term plan is,” Cornelius said.Sen. Rick Scott took the stage with a clear message—standing firmly behind the president’s economic plan. When I asked about voters like Stacy Cornelius, he said he believes the economy is on track to improve.

“My experience with the stock market is the stock generally follows a good economy. So, we can get the American worker back to work, we can get interest rates down, we can balance the budget—then I believe the American market will get better,” Scott said.

As campaign season heats up, all eyes are on how these conversations will shape the path forward.

In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

