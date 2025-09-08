MONTICELLO, FL — Local leaders and everyday neighbors sat down with state lawmakers in Jefferson County — bringing big community concerns straight to the Capitol’s doorstep.



Jefferson County residents presented their concerns to state lawmakers at the annual Legislative Delegation meeting.

Local leaders emphasized the importance of community resources for successful governance.

Watch the video below to learn more about the key funding requests, including the amounts and their intended purposes.

Jefferson County neighbors voice priorities at legislative delegation meeting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Jefferson County, Local leaders and neighbors sat face to face with state lawmakers. I’m Lentheus Chaney — your neighborhood reporter — with how this year’s delegation meeting brought community concerns straight to Tallahassee’s attention.

The annual legislative delegation was held Monday at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex.

Senator Corey Simon, Representative Allison Tant — and Representative Jason Shoaf, who dialed in due to illness — heard from constitutional officers, city leaders, and everyday neighbors.

“When you represent so many rural communities, it’s about resources, and resources is what drives the success of these communities,” Simon said.

County and city leaders presented a range of funding requests:



Half a million dollars for courthouse repairs

$2 million for jail upgrades

$750,000 for expanding the Emergency Operations Center

More than $1 million for road and stormwater projects

City leaders also asked for $420,000 to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant

The school board highlighted its Farm-to-Table Academy — seeking funds to expand classrooms and develop 50 acres for agricultural training.

But it wasn’t just elected officials who spoke up. Neighbor Wendy Strickland-Dawson stepped to the microphone to share her own priorities — like a trauma center for North Florida — because survivors of violence and abuse deserve access to care and support close to home.

“People that are most harmed significantly that they get help because trauma centers are so important,” Strickland-Dawson said.

Others, like neighbor Scott Goodlin, emphasized the importance of unity — applauding leaders for working together across party lines.

“I do, and I think we’re in a rare gem here in Jefferson County. With the divisiveness going on around the political spectrum these days, we have representation from each side of the aisle that are working in synergy with each other for the betterment of the people of Jefferson County and the places they represent — and you don’t find that everywhere,” Goodlin said.

From infrastructure and education to health care and public safety — neighbors say these are the investments that will shape their future. The 2026 legislative session begins Jan. 13. In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

