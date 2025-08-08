MONTICELLO, FL — As the new school year approaches, Jefferson County is coming together to support students and families with a one-stop resource fair designed to make going back to class easier and more affordable



Jefferson County hosts back-to-school fair to help students start strong

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community effort with a purpose—helping Jefferson County students start the school year strong.

"I have a good feeling about this school year," student Cameron McCray said.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, where local volunteers and educators are teaming up to make sure no child heads back to class empty-handed.

Saturday, Jefferson County K-12 will transform into a one-stop resource fair—offering everything from free school supplies and haircuts to clothing, lunch, even DMV and health services.

The event is open to everyone—no matter where your child goes to school. And thanks to community donations and volunteers who helped stuff the bus last week, parents won't have to spend a dime on supplies.

Jefferson’s new principal, Yolanda Smith-Davis, has been an educator for more than 20 years. She says this back-to-school fair is especially important for families who might otherwise struggle, and she wants every child to feel confident and ready to learn on day one.

"We know that school will be starting on Monday, and sometimes it’s really hard for parents to get their kids to the barbershop or to the salon. We’re going to have barbers on site. We’re going to be cutting kids’ hair. We are also going to have some braiders come in, and they’re going to be able to braid the young ladies’ hair. This is a small rural county where resources are kinda hard, so it kind of helps parents out financially," Smith-Davis said.

And it’s a team effort—students like Cameron McCray have been giving back, helping organize and prepare supplies for Saturday’s fair.

"Not really many people are able to have certain things that they would like or certain things that they need. I have a really good feeling about this school year. I feel like it will be different from other school years, and I know we say that every year, but I feel like this year will be better," McCray said.

The Jefferson County Schools & Community Resource Fair happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson K-12. Families can enjoy food, entertainment, and meet teachers and school leaders.

Principal Smith-Davis says she’s excited to meet parents and students Saturday and that she has new ideas like a grandparents lunch for the new school year.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

