Jefferson County honors educators and community leaders while inspiring students

The Jefferson County Educational Foundation announces mini-grant recipient.

This year’s celebration highlights educator impact.

Watch the video to find out when and where the celebration takes place.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Jefferson County Educational Foundation Shines a Spotlight on Educators, Students, and Community Leaders

These honorees make a difference in education, especially in reading, science, and the arts, with one to be named this year’s Mini Grant Teacher of the Year.

Event Chair Glyndell Presley says the mini-grant program gives educators the tools to boost student engagement through hands-on STEM and arts-focused learning.

"These are teachers in the Jefferson County schools who have applied for our grants to help supplement the funding they receive. We raise funds because we realize that when you're dealing with education and, a lot of times, you don't have the funds to get what you need, this helps the teachers be able to give their students an additional push," Presley said.

The foundation's third annual celebration takes place Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Jefferson County K-12 School, featuring student artwork, honors for longtime educators, and a silent auction with pieces by local artists.

