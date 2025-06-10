Jefferson County High School Class of 1975 celebrates their 50th graduation anniversary

The JCHS Class of 1975 was the first to graduate at the newly built Kilpatrick Auditorium.

Graduates reunite at the site to celebrate lifelong bonds formed in the heart of their hometown.

Watch the video to hear one of the graduates share their experience at the school.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A historic moment in Monticello as the Jefferson County High School Class of 1975 gathers to celebrate 50 years since they became the first class to walk across the stage at the treasured Kilpatrick Auditorium.

In 1972, tragedy struck. The elementary school, located behind the high school, caught fire and was destroyed.

Lloyd Monroe, who now lives in Tallahassee, grew up on a farm in Waukeenah. He says he remembers that school well.

“I learned to read in the old building that burned down. That’s where I learned to read—from Neil Floyd,” Monroe said.

In 1974, Kilpatrick Auditorium was built on the same site. Now, 50 years later, some of those same graduates have returned to the auditorium to celebrate.

Monroe says he’s grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with classmates at such a meaningful place.

“I can’t believe that it’s been 50 years, and I’m happy to be here. About 34 of our classmates, of 130, have passed on, which is kind of a surprising number. So part of it is just gratitude—for being here, for being in good health, and for being with good friends,” Monroe said.

As the Class of 1975 marks this special milestone, their reunion serves as a heartfelt reminder of the lasting bonds forged through shared memories and the enduring spirit of their hometown.

