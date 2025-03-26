Jefferson County helps residents prepare for disasters with emergency preparedness buckets

Jefferson officials help residents prepare for disasters by creating emergency preparedness bucks.

Local emergency management emphasizes the importance of being prepared

Watch the video for detail on when and where neighbors can pick up emergency buckets

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taking proactive steps to ensure neighbors are prepared for future disasters

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with neighbors and officials about how these emergency preparedness buckets can make a difference when a storm hits.

With hurricane season just months away, emergency officials say now is the time to prepare—not when a storm is on the way.

In October 2024, Hurricane Helene swept through Jefferson County. Kristy Anderson, Director of the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center, says approximately 100 homes were damaged, and such events underscore the importance of being prepared with a bucket.

“I’ve received calls here at the EOC where residents are asking, ‘Hey, when are you gonna do that again? It was beneficial to us,’” Anderson said.

Each emergency preparedness bucket includes drinking water, MREs, hand sanitizer, hand wipes, first aid kits, and a 20x25-foot tarp. Neighbor Brenda Sorensen’s home was damaged during Hurricanes Debbie and Helene. She says essential items help families endure the critical first 72 hours after a disaster.

“When everything that you have is compromised, damaged, or gone, you know, something like that is a great value in the face of disaster,” Sorensen said.

Jefferson County is no stranger to hurricanes and power outages. That’s why emergency management and CERT are committed to equipping neighbors with the tools they need to stay safe and resilient.

“We’re very fortunate in our community to have that kind of support when things go bad,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen says she’s still getting settled after repairs to her home but can’t wait to have family dinners again. Neighbors can pick up their emergency preparedness buckets Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jefferson Recreational Park. In Jefferson County, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

