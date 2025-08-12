Jefferson County enhances school resources and safety measures for students this year

MONTICELLO, FL — In Jefferson County, school is back in session, and with it, a new push to protect students on the road and on campus.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jefferson County rolled out new rules and safety measures to protect students both in and outside the classroom.

"It's just another step forward in keeping school safe, keeping our children safe," Jefferson County Deputy Alfredo Brown said.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter—where changes this year range from new cell phone policies to K-9 security.

Jefferson K-12, the county's only public school, sits along U.S. Highway 19, a major route for commercial trucks and local traffic.

Sheriff Mac McNeill says traffic units will be out in force each school day, with big rigs, school buses, and students all sharing the same road.

"It always is a concern because you do have a lot of traffic on that four-lane highway. We just wanna be very visible out there and, you know, enforcing the speed when we need to," McNeill said.

With students back in class, here’s what you need to know: the school zone speed limit of 45 mph will be strictly enforced during drop-off times from 7 a.m. and pick-up times from 3 p.m.

Fines for people going over the speed limit range from $151 to $1,351 for a first offense, up to $2,851 for a second offense. School zone fines are doubled.

Sergeant Maurice Arnold has a son and a daughter who both attend Jefferson K-12. He says school bus safety rules also apply when the bus is not in motion.

"That school bus is treated just like being on school grounds, so if you step foot on that bus, you can and will be arrested for trespassing," Arnold said.

Inside the school, new policies aim to keep order and security tight, including a stricter cell phone policy and zero tolerance for trespassing on school buses.

K–5 students are not allowed to have phones, and students in grades 6–12 must store their phones at the start of class.

Another addition this year: a K-9 unit trained specifically to detect guns and ammunition.

Deputy Alfredo Brown worked as a detective with K-9 Finn two years before moving to Jefferson K-12. He says having a K-9 on campus gives students an added sense of security.

"I'm just excited about the direction we're going to, you know, to further come back, you know, mass shootings, and kids bringing weapons onto school campuses," Brown said.

From stronger traffic enforcement to tighter campus rules, officials say the mission is simple: get every child to school and back home safely.

In Monticello, I'm Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

