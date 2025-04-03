Jefferson County Animal Control faces capacity crisis, seeks urgent help for pets

Jefferson County Animal Control's kennels are nearing capacity.

Currently, over a dozen dogs are waiting for homes.

Watch the video to find out how the shelter will solve the capacity problem.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jefferson County Animal Control is nearly overflowing, and local pets are in a real pinch. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with officials and neighbors about the urgent need to adopt or foster.

Jefferson County Animal Control is sounding the alarm. Kennels are almost at capacity, with more animals coming in than going out. Right now, more than a dozen dogs are waiting for homes.

However, there is some relief on the way. Sixteen more kennels will be ready in the coming weeks. The county has already gathered three contractor quotes for plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, and they’re now waiting on the city to connect the sewer line before moving forward.

Animal control’s Robbie Slack says putting the animals down is a last resort.

“If we have exhausted all resources—if we’re not having any luck with adoptions, with fosters, with rescues—and I know that across the state, they’re getting overwhelmed as well, we have no choice. But if we get the capacity, we have to euthanize to make room,” Slack said.

Slack says Jefferson County Commissioner Jessica Grambling reached out to Monticello City Hall for an update on the sewer connection. I also checked in with city clerk Kathy Radford, but she had no comment.

The shelter has taken to social media, posting profiles of each animal and urgently calling for fosters, rescues, or adoptions.

Neighbors like Pat Lamb are doing their best to step in to adopt dogs, like Sammie, but more are needed.

“Sammie, we’ll probably call you Sam though.”

Lamb says his neighbor fostered Sammie a few months ago but couldn’t keep him due to her busy schedule. By then, Sammie had already become part of his daily routine, and Lamb realized he couldn’t imagine life without him.

“Do it! ‘Cause they love people. They love people,” Lamb said.

Jefferson Animal Control is not a no-kill shelter. So, if you can foster or adopt, please reach out to Jefferson Animal Control. In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

