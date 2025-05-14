Free sickle cell trait screening available for Jefferson County students, athletes and families

Jefferson County is offering free sickle cell trait screening for students and athletes.

The initiative aims to make testing accessible, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Watch the video to find out when and where the next free screenings will occur.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sickle cell trait testing is a small test with a big impact. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with health officials and students about how free screenings help families take control of their health—and their future.

At Jefferson County K-12, free sickle cell trait screenings are open to all students and community members. It’s part of a proactive effort to prevent sudden health emergencies.

For students like Erin Allen, getting screened for the trait was simple—and something she felt compelled to do while the opportunity was available.

“I decided to get tested because, you know, a lot of people say that only Black people can get the sickle cell, but it’s not always the case. There’s cases where white people can get it, and you never know unless you actually try,” Allen said.In Florida, sickle cell disease affects more than 5,400 people, with thousands more carrying the trait unknowingly.

According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, the larger rural regions of the Panhandle (Regions 1 and 2) and Big Bend (Region 3)—which include Jefferson County—were home to 13.8% of the state's sickle cell population during 2022 and 2023.

Cherrise Leon, Case Manager for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Leon County, says free screenings like this are critical—especially in communities where access to health care can be a challenge.

“What people don’t usually know about sickle cell trait is that you can have the trait and not show any symptoms or have any complications. So that means you won’t know once you get ready to have children—because you only get the disease by having two parents who have the trait,” Leon said.As Allen prepares for graduation, she says she’s glad she got screened—and hopes others in her community will do the same.

“People who come from more poor families, it’s obviously a little bit harder to really get that insurance and be able to get affordable health care. A lot of people have to pay straight out of pocket, which can be expensive—not affordable—and I feel like that leads people to really avoid going to the doctor and getting tested for these things,” Allen said.The test is simple. The peace of mind is powerful.

Free screenings will continue the first Tuesday of each month at the Jefferson County Library.

In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

