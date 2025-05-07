Free health clinic provides monthly services to uninsured Monticello neighbors who can’t afford care

Shepherd’s Hands offers a free health clinic in Monticello for uninsured neighbors.

Volunteers, including experienced nurses, provide essential medical services.

Watch the video to find out which other counties Shepherd’s Hands serves.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Access to health care in rural counties can be a challenge, but one free clinic is proving that options do exist.

“Please come, please give us a chance to help you,” volunteer Katie Marshall said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter.

I’m speaking with volunteers at Shepherd’s Hands, a free clinic helping fill the gap in rural health care access.

In a place where seeing a doctor isn’t always easy — or affordable — the Shepherd’s Hands pop-up clinic in Monticello helps neighbors take charge of their health at no cost to the patient.

In Jefferson County, more than 15% of neighbors under 65 don’t have health insurance.

This clinic serves those who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford private coverage.

It’s a growing gap in rural health care — and this clinic is one of the few lifelines available.

Neighbor Ann Hatchet is a nurse with over 50 years of experience. She volunteers regularly.

Hatchet says patients can receive various services provided by a team of caring professionals.

“There’s a physician that comes — sometimes two physicians are here. We see anywhere from two or three patients to ten patients. Some need interpretation, so we have an interpreter that is here to help us understand what their needs are,” Hatchet said.

To qualify, neighbors must meet income guidelines and have no insurance.

Clinics are also held monthly in Live Oak, Madison and Jasper.

Volunteers like Katie Marshall aren’t just treating symptoms. They’re building trust and showing up for their community.

“It’s an incredible feeling when you go home after the monthly clinic — to feel like you’ve really been able to make a difference and help people,” Marshall said.

This isn’t just health care, it’s a mission. On the first Tuesday of each month, they’ll be back, ready to serve again at Christ Episcopal.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

