Federal budget cuts may severely impact North Florida's rural farming communities

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" passed by the U.S. House threatens agricultural funding.

It would eliminate Hatch Act funding. That's crucial for agricultural research at land-grant universities.

Watch the video to hear a farmer’s opinion on the House vote.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A potential hit to the backbone of North Florida farm operations now sits with the U.S. Senate for a vote. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, with more on how the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Budget could ripple through rural communities like Jefferson, Taylor, and Madison.

The proposed budget zeros out Hatch Act funding. The Hatch Act is a key source of agricultural research dollars for land-grant universities. That includes programs that develop crop disease resistance, improve yields, and teach sustainable farming.

Rural farmer Cynthia Connolly, owner of Ladybird Organics, has been farming in Jefferson County for 36 years. She says lawmakers haven’t taken the time to understand how these cuts will devastate farms.

“I think the legislators are being told how to vote. They’re not reading a thousand-page bill. They’re just being told, ‘You must do this or this is gonna be the consequence,’ and so they’re doing it. And that’s not the kind of representation we need,” Connolly said.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service would also see a drastic funding cut from nearly $900 million to just $112 million. That would eliminate conservation technical assistance that helps local farmers manage soil erosion, irrigation, and storm runoff.

Connolly says farmers are highly knowledgeable and should have a voice.

“And I think they should be brought into some of these decisions on grants and what would help them and, you know, what maybe isn’t so helpful,” Connolly said.

Why it matters locally in counties like Jefferson, Taylor, and Madison:



Farming fuels the economy.

Families rely on sustainable agriculture to preserve land and water.

Research helps local growers adapt to changing climate, pests, and crop demands.

If these cuts pass the Senate, Florida’s rural farming communities could be left without research, guidance, and conservation tools. I reached out to Jefferson County Extension Agent Ben Hoffner to learn more about how they would support local farmers. He was unavailable.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

