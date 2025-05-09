Farm tour boosts rural economies and connects visitors to local agriculture

The FL/GA Farm Tour showcases over 30 working farms in North Florida and South Georgia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From rural vineyards to working cattle ranches, the FL/GA Spring Harvest Farm Tour is bringing new life to North Florida and southwest Georgia’s agricultural communities. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with event organizers and a local farmer about how this farm tour is creating new opportunities for small farmers.

It brings tourists to places like Monticello Vineyards and Winery in Jefferson County—a spot many wouldn’t find without this kind of spotlight.

The event helps bridge the gap for small farms looking to grow their customer base and increase their bottom line.

Majken Peterzen, executive director of the Millstone Institute and farm tour organizer, says it’s about creating a connection between local farms, neighbors and the foods they consume.

“I want people to feel the sense of magic that comes with the process of sustainability. I want them to feel a little bit a part of that—which in our society, you don’t. We’re so removed from what farming is, that farming to a lot of people is what’s on aisle nine at the grocery store,” Peterzen said.

Based on the 2022 Census of Agriculture, in Florida alone, more than 75% of farms are family-owned—and many of them are just a few dozen acres.

So, with support from local tourism councils like Madison TDC, the farm tour also brings an economic ripple, benefiting small towns, restaurants and shops along the route.

I spoke with Cynthia Connolly, the owner-operator of Monticello Winery and Vineyard in Jefferson County.

“They’re just forming and filling up, and in two months, you’ll be able to put them in your mouth,” said Connolly.

She says the farm tour fosters new relationships, creates exposure and increases profits.

“Community building and connecting—especially with produce now coming from out of the country—is gonna be shooting up in price and having constraints on it. Whereas we’re here, and as long as we have a supportive market, we will continue to be here, and other farms as well,” Connolly said.

Saturday and Sunday, more than 30 farms are opening their gates to the public. It’s part of the FL/GA Farm Tour, a multi-county, 16-city event sponsored by the Madison County Tourist Development Council.

The farm tour is more than a tour—it’s a movement to keep rural Florida thriving.

In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC 27.

