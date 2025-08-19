Community support keeps Johnston's Meat Market thriving as it approaches 100th anniversary

MONTICELLO, FL — One Monticello meat market is proving that preserving tradition can also mean building for the future—one customer at a time.



Johnston's Meat Market, a family-owned business in Monticello, is nearing its 100th anniversary.

The market thrives due to strong community support, attracting customers throughout the region.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a town like Monticello, small businesses aren’t just places to shop, they’re pieces of history.

"Not only have they revitalized Johnston's, they have revitalized a real interest in our community," Amy McDaniel, executive director of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce, said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, and one market—just shy of 100 years old—shows how community support is helping a new owner and surrounding businesses.

Step inside Johnston’s Meat Market, and you’ll find more than customers shopping for sausage or steak. You’ll see neighbors and families keeping a tradition alive.

“Just making sure that we keep Johnston’s like it is, you know what I’m saying, some of those recipes and things that have always existed here for 99 years,” Patrick Figueroa, owner of Johnston’s Meat Market, said.

Figueroa is the fourth owner in Johnston’s 99-year existence. Stepping up after accepting a position as general manager, it was always in the plan for him to take over the business.

Johnston’s started back in 1926 when refrigerators were still a luxury.

Decade after decade, it grew into a community staple, known for its sausage, its service, and its history.

McDaniel says Johnston’s impact boosts the local economy.

“One thing for sure is that people flock here, especially on Saturdays from all over the region just to go to Johnston’s. Just having all those people in town—they tend to filter over into our downtown area and into our restaurants," McDaniel said.

But owning a small business in rural Florida comes with new challenges.

Statewide, thousands of small businesses closed last year, even as new ones began.

And here in Jefferson County, small businesses drive nearly all private jobs.

Figueroa says Johnston’s existence is crucial for local families.

“Well, what I want people to know is that, number one: we love, we love this area. We love this region. Whether you come in and you need prayer, whether you wanna come in and just talk, we’re always open to be able to help people,” Figueroa said.

And as Johnston’s heads toward its 100th year, Figueroa says the secret to success is simple: keep serving the community, and the community will keep coming back.

