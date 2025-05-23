Community program offers Madison County veterans better access to essential healthcare services

The Lunch & Learn event bridges gaps in veteran services, connecting local heroes with vital healthcare through the VA Community Care Program.

The program allows veterans to access local healthcare, reducing travel to far-off VA facilities in places like Lake City and Valdosta.

Watch the video to hear how one veteran and his sons are benefiting from the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Veterans in Madison County are discovering new avenues for healthcare and support through the VA Community Care Program. I’m Lentheus Chaney in Madison County. I'm delving into how today’s Lunch & Learn event is bridging gaps in veteran services.

The VA Community Care Program helps veterans in Madison access healthcare services from local providers, saving them the long trips to VA facilities in cities like Lake City or Valdosta. It’s a vital resource that brings care closer to home.

With approximately 1,431 veterans residing in Madison County, such initiatives are vital in ensuring they are aware of and can utilize the benefits available to them. Veteran and longtime Madison neighbor Charlie Fulmer has lived in the area for 21 years. He says both of his sons are also veterans and benefit from the services offered through the VA Community Care Program.

"You always have to figure in how far is it gonna be until to get to my nearest VA to receive my care. This is a game changer that says that Madison can handle the majority of what veterans need," Fulmer said.

The event also highlighted services for family members and caregivers, emphasizing a holistic approach to veteran support.

Veteran Services Officer Kaysona Jones, a Navy veteran herself, understands how difficult the transition to civilian life can be. She says her passion for helping veterans comes from within, and she works to provide support whenever and wherever she can.

"I know what we go through while we in service and then the transitional period that we have once we get out and sometimes we don’t have that support so for me becoming a VSO officer here in my community is very important because I wanna be that support for them," Jones said.

The VA Community Care Program is especially valuable for veterans who may not qualify for Medicare. Veterans and their families looking for more information can contact the Madison County Veteran Services Office.

In Madison County, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

