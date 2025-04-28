Changes to Florida's tourism tax could threaten small businesses and local economies

Changes to Florida's Tourist Development Tax could divert funding from tourism development.

Small businesses in Jefferson County, like Monticello, rely heavily on tourism for revenue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Money meant to bring people to Florida may soon be used to cut taxes for Floridians.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with business owners who say changes to Florida's tourist tax could hit them where it hurts most: their bottom line.

Right now, Florida's tourist development tax helps market the small towns and hidden gems that make this state special—places like Monticello. Local inns, boutique shops and restaurants count on those dollars to keep visitors coming.

Under House Bill1221, though, counties could redirect tourist tax funds away from tourist development councils and tourism marketing, and back into general budgets for things like property tax relief.

The bill was introduced by District 33 Rep. Monique Miller, a Ways and Means Committee member. She says now is the time to make Florida more affordable.

"The entire goal of this is to reduce the size of government at a time when Floridians most need us to tighten our belts," Miller said during Friday's legislative session.

Samantha Padgett is vice president of government relations and general counsel at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. She says approximately $1.8 billion is at stake for Florida tourism development, and small towns—which already receive a very small percentage—will suffer the most.

"I guarantee you the community is going to feel the deficit because of the economic activity that has left because the investment in tourism is no longer there," Padgett said.

Out of that potential $1.8 billion loss statewide, Jefferson County could lose between $90,000 and $100,000 — a big hit for a small county.

For small business owners here, it's about more than dollars and cents — it's about survival.

Michel Herrin, executive director of the Monticello Opera House, says funding from the Jefferson County Tourism Development Council helps them market their productions. Without that support, she says it would be harder to compete for customers — and that could hurt the surrounding local businesses too.

"When people come to our shows they don't just come to the show. They also dine out here and patronize the restaurants, they shop here, they patronize the stores, and they even purchase gas. So that's critically important for this community. And when we do not pull the people in because of lack of marketing funds, then those visitors dry up and the tourism here dries up," Herrin said.

Herrin says the Opera House has already suffered funding losses due to other state program cutbacks. He says this would be yet another blow.

In Monticello, I'm Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

