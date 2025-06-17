Addressing mental health and substance abuse challenges in Jefferson County

Jefferson County utilizes Florida's Baker Act and Marchman Act to address mental health and substance abuse issues.

Local mobile response teams, collaborate with law enforcement for assessments.

Watch the video to learn more about the Baker Act.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During a crisis, access to mental health or substance abuse resources in rural areas like Jefferson County can mean the difference between danger and healing.

“Having certain mental issues is not a negative thing. We all go through something because life puts us through some things,” Annie Severin, Apalachee Center MRT counselor, said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in Jefferson County—where deputies, counselors, and outreach workers are working together to get neighbors the help they need, when they need it most.

From flashing lights to quiet interventions, Florida's Baker Act and Marchman Act are powerful tools that law enforcement can use in times of crisis.

The Baker Act—established in 1971—allows a person to be temporarily held for a mental health evaluation if they’re considered a threat to themselves or others.

The Marchman Act, enacted in 1993, focuses on substance abuse intervention, often initiated by families or law enforcement.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, more than 130,000 people were placed under the Baker Act in 2023—including nearly 38,000 minors.

While Marchman Act cases are fewer—just over 7,000 annually.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office partners with local agencies—such as the Apalachee Center’s Mobile Response Team—to conduct evaluations and determine when, and if, the Baker Act or Marchman Act should be used.

Mobile Response Team counselor Annie Severin says when responding to calls from the sheriff’s office, the safety of the individual and others is the top priority.

“So, I may figure out something to help them cope with what they’re going through. But if it comes to where it’s dangerous and the mindset doesn’t seem to change, or they’ve just given up, that’s when the sheriffs come in and then we do the Baker Act. But the assessment is the most important thing,” Severin said.

In Jefferson County, support can begin with a simple phone call to the sheriff’s community outreach coordinator.

Sheriff Mac McNeil says the coordinator helps connect families to care—often before a crisis escalates to the point of needing a Baker Act or Marchman Act intervention.

“Making sure that someone [is] safe and is getting the help they need is part of our job and that’s what we have to do,” McNeil said.

Aimee Hoagland serves as the sheriff’s office community outreach coordinator, a position funded by a grant from the Northwest Florida Health Network.

Hoagland says not every situation qualifies as a mental health or substance abuse crisis. That’s why she taps into community resources to help neighbors with a wide range of needs—from food and clothing to support with stress, divorce, or financial hardship.

“Whenever there is a need in the community, we meet that need to the best of our ability. And it’s hard being a small agency. We don’t have resources like bigger agencies and state agencies have. So, we have to use what’s in our community,” Hoagland said.

Hoagland says these resources are invaluable—and neighbors can call or stop by without fear of judgment.

In Jefferson County, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

