Madison County's K9 Archer dies following pursuit, heat episode

MADISON, Fla. — Madison County Sheriff's Office announced the death of K9 Archer Friday afternoon. According to the video posted to the MCSO Facebook page, K9 Archer was involved in a pursuit Thursday night. Archer suffered a heat episode following that pursuit.

Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office posted the following:

"It is with a heavy broken heart that I inform our community that K9 Archer has passed away at UF Small Animal Hospital In Gainesville. K9 Archer was surrounded by his handler, fellow members of our canine unit and medical staff. K9 Archer honorably fulfilled his duty by protecting our citizens, our communities, and our deputies without fear or hesitation. We are very grateful for all thoughts, prayers and support received during this most difficult time. We are equally thankful for all of the veterinary medical professionals who went above and beyond in providing care and treatment. K9 Archer will remain in our hearts forever and never to be forgotten. Rest easy our protector, we will continue to hold the line in your honor." --- Sheriff David Harper

The National Weather Service warns that animals, including dogs, can be vulnerable to intense heat this time of year. In this article, it's recommended that, "a healthy dog should drink between ½ and 1 ounce of water per pound of body weight each day under normal conditions."

Keep in mind, animals will need more water when heat and humidity increase.