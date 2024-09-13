Leon County Schools, Sheriff's Office working to address increased reports of possible school threats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County School District along with the Leon County Sheriff's Office are working to address the recent increase in reports of possible school threats.

Friday morning, Superintendent Rocky Hanna held a conference call with all of the district's high and middle school principals along with Sheriff Walt McNeil to talk about the dramatic increase in reports and rumors of school threats in Leon County.

Earlier in the week, the district and sheriff's office responded to nonspecific threats being made to schools throughout the State of Florida and Leon County. Watch our report on the response at Rickards High School in the video below:

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna and other local officials will address the increased reports of possible school threats and the serious penalties for individuals involved Friday afternoon. ABC 27 plans to be there when they speak.

