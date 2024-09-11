DEVELOPING - Big Bend and South Georgia school districts address online threats with security measures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Multiple school districts in the Big Bend and South Georgia are responding to possible threats made online. We've got a running list of how each district is responding with increased security below.

BROOKS COUNTY:

Tuesday night, Brooks County Schools posted on Facebook, "Brooks County Schools has been made aware of a list of schools being circulated around the state on social media. The list is from the Georgia Department of Education and is a list of Title 1 funded schools. The list denotes whether the school is a Title I Schoolwide School or a Title I Targeted Curriculum Assistance School NOT a terroristic threat list.

Any information related to school threats should be immediately reported to law enforcement and the school system."

DECATUR COUNTY:

Wednesday morning, on the Decatur County Schools website it was written, "Out of an abundance of caution, the Decatur County Schools have implemented a Level 1 lockdown at Hutto Elementary School in response to a social media threat.

A Level I Lockdown is our lowest level of a security lockdown. Our students are safe. We have security on campus and are determining the validity and source of the social media post.

Again, we would like to reiterate that our students are safe and security measures are in place. We will provide updates and information throughout the morning. Student safety is our top priority."

LEON COUNTY:

Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter, Leon County School District posted, "We are aware of rumors regarding nonspecific threats being made to schools throughout the State of Florida and Leon County. Out of an abundance of caution, in partnership with local law enforcement, we will have enhanced security measures on all of our campuses today.

To be clear, at this time, there have been no verified, sustained threats made to any Leon County School."

MILLER COUNTY:

Wednesday morning, leaders with the school district wrote on Facebook, "Due to a potential threat made against the Miller County schools campus early this morning school for Wednesday Sept 11 will be canceled. We are working with the Sheriffs department to determine the validity of the threat. We apologize for the short notice but want to take the safety of our students and staff very seriously."

TAYLOR COUNTY:

Tuesday evening, the Taylor County School District wrote on Facebook, "TCSD is currently working with TCSO to address recent threats circulating on social media. At this time these threats are unsubstantiated and appear to originate in Georgia. Nevertheless, we are asking that students do not bring any backpacks or large bags for the remainder of the week, laptops may also be kept at home. We will limit entry/exit points, have additional law enforcement present, canines and our school guardians ready to protect each and every one of OUR students. Please know that we do not take any threat lightly."

WAKULLA COUNTY:

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning, "Yesterday evening WCSO became aware of several vague and so far unsubstantiated rumors circulating social media regarding possible threats to Wakulla County’s schools.

Upon receiving these reports WCSO immediately began investigating and looking into these reports, which thus far have not been found to be credible.

However in an abundance of caution working with our partners at the Wakulla County Schools there will be an increased WCSO and security presence at Wakulla County Schools today and for the immediate future."

