K9 Archer to be escorted back to Madison County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning

Neighbors in Madison County have the opportunity to pay their respects to a fallen K9 officer Thursday morning.

K9 Archer will be escorted back to Madison County, and neighbors are invited to participate in a salute along the route.

Read the news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office below to see when and where they'll be.

MCSO NEWS RELEASE:

Sheriff David Harper reports that a host of Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are enroute this morning to pick up K-9 Archer and escort him back to Madison County. The anticipated time of their return is between 10:40 and 11:00 a.m.

For those in the community that may wish to welcome his return with a salute from roadside, the route of travel is from I-10 to SR 53 to US 90 West and ending at the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is finalizing Archer’s memorial service with full honors and will publish that information when all arrangements have been completed. On behalf of Sheriff Harper and the entire Madison County Sheriff’s Office, we thank you for the continued outpouring of love and support received during this time.